Rupee (RUP) Trading 42.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded down 42.8% against the dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupee has a market capitalization of $72,272.09 and $28.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00051146 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 141.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 42,749,100 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

