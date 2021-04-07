RVW Wealth LLC Acquires 2,030 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUMV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

NUMV stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.08. The stock had a trading volume of 42,640 shares. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12.

