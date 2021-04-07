RVW Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG)

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 537,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the period. O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF makes up 3.7% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF were worth $28,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

OGIG stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.96. 10,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,605. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.45. O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $64.26.

