RVW Wealth LLC Sells 195 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

RVW Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 449.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 28,156 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,367,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

AVEM traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.17. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,309. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $40.93 and a twelve month high of $69.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.82.

