S.Finance (SFG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.16 Million

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. S.Finance has a market cap of $85,044.97 and $1.16 million worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One S.Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, S.Finance has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00055007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00021262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $355.78 or 0.00632312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00078731 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

S.Finance Coin Profile

S.Finance (SFG) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official website is s.finance. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx.

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

S.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase S.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

