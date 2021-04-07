Safran SA (EPA:SAF) Receives €112.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Safran SA (EPA:SAF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €112.83 ($132.75).

SAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Safran stock remained flat at $€119.66 ($140.78) during trading hours on Friday. 673,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €116.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €109.38.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

