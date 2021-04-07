Sandvik AB (publ)’s (SDVKY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. AlphaValue upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group cut Sandvik AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sandvik AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of SDVKY stock opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sandvik AB has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter worth $78,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 24.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth $20,417,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

