Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.10

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.10 and last traded at $43.08, with a volume of 7172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.15.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SANM. Argus lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Sanmina by 1,616.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANM)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

