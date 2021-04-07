Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €70.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 17.01% from the company’s current price.

SAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €97.75 ($115.00).

Sanofi stock opened at €84.35 ($99.24) on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($109.38). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €80.14 and a 200 day moving average price of €81.72.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

