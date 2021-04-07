Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,595 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,814,000 after buying an additional 631,476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,896,000 after buying an additional 558,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,084,000 after buying an additional 314,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,374,000 after buying an additional 245,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.19. 11,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,812. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.75. The firm has a market cap of $126.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.80 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.9061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

