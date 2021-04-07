SAP Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SAP)

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 6,568 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,224% compared to the typical volume of 496 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 1,708.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

NYSE:SAP opened at $128.45 on Wednesday. SAP has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $157.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.65.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. CIBC raised SAP to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

