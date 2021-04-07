Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires Shares of 533 PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,107,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,871,000 after acquiring an additional 38,618 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

In other news, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $165,499.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $971,907.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $56.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 1.34.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

