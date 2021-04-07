Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,090,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,365 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.88% of Trane Technologies worth $303,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 40.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 321,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,027,000 after acquiring an additional 47,968 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $167.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $73.73 and a 1-year high of $169.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.12.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.05%.

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.