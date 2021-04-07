Schroder Investment Management Group Has $488.87 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,049,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.7% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $488,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $468.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.52 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $457.24 and its 200 day moving average is $470.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

