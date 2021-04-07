Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $77,000 in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,083,000 after buying an additional 574,175 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 700,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 231,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

VRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.20 million, a PE ratio of 82.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $12.19.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 49,060 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $417,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,085,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 5,284 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $44,914.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,478 shares in the company, valued at $956,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,469,844 shares of company stock valued at $13,510,232 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

