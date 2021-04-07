Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 51,261 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 958,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,261 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Accenture were worth $250,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after acquiring an additional 496,867 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $126,101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 382.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,096,000 after acquiring an additional 303,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,439,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,302,000 after acquiring an additional 210,386 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $281.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $163.93 and a 1-year high of $283.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.33.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Insiders have sold a total of 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.96.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

