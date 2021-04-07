Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases Shares of 2,473 Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at $319,940,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,306 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,974,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,968,000 after purchasing an additional 24,968 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth $31,677,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 390.0% in the 4th quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 636,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,739,000 after acquiring an additional 506,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

KC opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day moving average of $47.01. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

