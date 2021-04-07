Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 5.0% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,732,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,804,000 after purchasing an additional 86,894 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 167,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,522.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.35. The company had a trading volume of 14,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,802. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.94 and a 12-month high of $38.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.31.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

