Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,830 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $539,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 113,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $42.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,146. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $42.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.93.

