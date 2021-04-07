Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) PT Lowered to $97.00 at Morgan Stanley

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Science Applications International stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.08. 3,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,614. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.92. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $68.76 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Science Applications International by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

