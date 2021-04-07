Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $89.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $96.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

SAIC opened at $83.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $68.76 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

