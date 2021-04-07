Scotiabank Cuts OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target to $4.75

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OCANF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OceanaGold from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $2.65 to $2.85 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Shares of OCANF opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. OceanaGold has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

