Scotiabank Raises Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Price Target to $5.00

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its price objective upped by analysts at Scotiabank from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from $5.50 to $5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Chorus Aviation in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chorus Aviation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Shares of CHRRF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,074. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

