Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 828,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 763,612 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,964,000 after purchasing an additional 380,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,085,000 after purchasing an additional 306,665 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 437,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 281,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,974,000 after purchasing an additional 132,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBCF opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.14 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBCF shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

