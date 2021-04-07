Seacor Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CKH)

Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 6,995 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 9,752% compared to the average volume of 71 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Seacor during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Seacor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Seacor during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seacor by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacor in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CKH opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. Seacor has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $43.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $850.91 million, a PE ratio of 79.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Seacor had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $213.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Seacor will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

