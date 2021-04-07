Seaport Global Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Seaport Global Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist raised their price target on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.07.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $35.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. The company had revenue of $278.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Lillo sold 7,406 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $269,652.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,302.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $617,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,036 shares in the company, valued at $509,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

