Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Receives $4.81 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.81.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Secure Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of SECYF stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

