Sherritt International (TSE:S) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.42

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.42 and traded as high as C$0.53. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 96,069 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on S shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.35 to C$0.45 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$210.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$28.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sherritt International (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.