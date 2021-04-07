Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.04 and last traded at $54.55. 1,968 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 3,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.92.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day moving average is $53.90.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGIOF)

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. Its primary products Tivicay for HIV treatment; Mulpleta for the treatment of thrombocytopenia; Xofluza, an influenza drug; Symproic for opioid-induced constipation treatment; and Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment.

