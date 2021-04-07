SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Down 5.8%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)’s stock price fell 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.67 and last traded at $17.83. 4,669 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,035,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

Several analysts recently commented on SM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SM Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.46.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $320.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.41 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in SM Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in SM Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in SM Energy by 11.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 86,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in SM Energy by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

