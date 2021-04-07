SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average is $36.16. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $50.29.

In related news, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $577,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,124,792 shares of company stock worth $85,781,692 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SMART Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

