SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $50.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.16. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, major shareholder Lake Sumeru (Offshore) Silver sold 2,090,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $84,227,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,124,792 shares of company stock valued at $85,781,692. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

