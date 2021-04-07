Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) to report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 29.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, insider James Douglas Young sold 42,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $124,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Smart Sand by 138.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 43,515 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth about $18,783,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 291,392 shares during the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SND opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.96 million, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.09. Smart Sand has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $3.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02.

Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

