Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SNAP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.29.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE:SNAP opened at $56.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day moving average of $48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of -75.84 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $286,638.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,263,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,787,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,660,039.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,735,593 shares in the company, valued at $87,421,819.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,663 shares of company stock worth $14,993,745.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.