SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Invests $411,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $229.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

