SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Makes New $274,000 Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $254.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of -136.31 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.56 and a 52-week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.22.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $50,005,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,526 shares of company stock worth $85,031,093. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

