SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,334,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,524,000 after purchasing an additional 91,072 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 461,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,674,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $383,627,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $84.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.22 and its 200 day moving average is $87.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

