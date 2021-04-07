SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Takes $143,000 Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,145.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

NASDAQ TECH opened at $399.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.33 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total value of $3,336,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,677.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,823 shares of company stock worth $10,535,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.09.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.