SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Takes $162,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $219.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.23. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $221.05. The company has a market capitalization of $152.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.87.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

