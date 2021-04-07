SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 143.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,217 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $162,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after acquiring an additional 628,326 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,196,000 after acquiring an additional 170,784 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 777,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,592,000 after acquiring an additional 59,545 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total value of $1,045,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Johnson Rice cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.16.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $277.25 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.07, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. Equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.