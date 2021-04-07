Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Soligenix in a research report issued on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.51 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Soligenix had a negative net margin of 567.04% and a negative return on equity of 328.25%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Soligenix from $7.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of SNGX opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. Soligenix has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Soligenix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Soligenix by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Soligenix during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

