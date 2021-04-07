Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.65

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.65 and last traded at $55.34, with a volume of 47237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.30.

SONVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sonova from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Sonova Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SONVY)

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

