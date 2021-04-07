Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SHC. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.32.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.45. Sotera Health has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $21,351,506.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,095,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,675,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,528,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,987,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Finally, Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,263,436,000.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

