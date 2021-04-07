Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16.80 Million

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00002105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $76.06 million and approximately $16.80 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 64,587,798 coins and its circulating supply is 64,584,108 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

