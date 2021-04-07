SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,848 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $10,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,789,000 after purchasing an additional 255,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SpartanNash by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,054,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SpartanNash by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after buying an additional 31,768 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 520,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after buying an additional 122,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 357,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $715.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.82. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

SPTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.