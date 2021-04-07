SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Purchased by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $90.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.55 and a 200-day moving average of $75.67.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

