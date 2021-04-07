Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives C$41.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of TSE:TOY traded down C$0.13 on Wednesday, hitting C$37.12. The company had a trading volume of 35,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,680. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.21. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$15.01 and a 1 year high of C$42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.50.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

