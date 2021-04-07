Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPOT. Credit Suisse Group cut Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.25.

NYSE SPOT opened at $282.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.28 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.22. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $123.55 and a 1-year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 800.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,965,000 after buying an additional 186,352 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,478,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 390.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Spotify Technology by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 207,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,221,000 after purchasing an additional 117,969 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

