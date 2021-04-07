Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 149,834 shares.The stock last traded at $40.72 and had previously closed at $40.52.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SII. TD Securities increased their price target on Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.99. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.58.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Sprott had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $29.67 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Sprott by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott in the fourth quarter worth $9,422,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sprott by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Caz Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sprott in the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Sprott by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

