Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 2,556 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $147,327.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $253,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 6,276 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $430,157.04.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,619 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $169,920.72.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $237,200.00.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $58.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.35. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,088 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1,649.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after acquiring an additional 819,431 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth $30,576,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 4,773.3% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 777,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,297,000 after acquiring an additional 761,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth $17,496,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPT shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

